El mundo roza los 20 millones de casos de COVID-19

Nagasaki (Japan), 09/08/2020.- A family offers a silent prayer for the victims killed by the 1945 atomic bombing in front of the Hypocenter Cenotaph at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 09 August 2020. Nagasaki marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing on 09 August amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In 1945 the United States dropped two nuclear bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 06 and 09 August respectively, killing more than 200,000 people.