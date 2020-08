Lluvias en Jalisco y Colima por ‘Hernán’ serán de alto riesgo por inundaciones y deslaves

A man remain inside a flooded room due to the damage caused by the proximity of tropical storm Hernan, in Benito Juarez, Guerrero state, Mexico, 27 August 2020. Tropical storm Hernan, formed in the last hours in the Mexican Pacific, will generate heavy rains, even torrential, in several states of western Mexico, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported on Thursday. EFE/ David Guzman