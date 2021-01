Asesinan a cinco personas en Guanajuato entre ellas un menor de edad

Experts work in the area where journalist Arturo Alba Medina was murdered, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, early 30 October 2020. Alba Medina, a newscaster, was shot to death in the Mexican municipality of Ciudad Juarez, in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to the State Attorney General's Office on Friday. "Members of the Specialized Crime Investigation Unit are working in coordination with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Human Rights through the Unit for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders to clarify this crime", explained the state prosecutor Cesar Augusto Peniche. EPA/Luis Torres