Biden mantendrá cuota anual de refugiados en mínimo histórico que marcó Trump

ROMA, TEXAS - APRIL 14: A family from El Salvador walks ashore to the bank of the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border on April 14, 2021 in Roma, Texas. A smuggler had rafted them over from Mexico with other immigrants. A surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States, including record numbers of children, has challenged U.S. immigration agencies along the U.S. southern border. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==