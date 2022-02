Presidente de Ucrania ordena aumentar el ejército a 350 mil soldados

Ukrainian servicemen rest in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. High-stakes diplomacy continued on Friday in a bid to avert a war in Eastern Europe. The urgent efforts come as 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's border and the Biden administration worries that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)